Scott Pearce has been acclaimed to his sixth term at the helm of the Municipalité régionale de comté (MRC) d’Argenteuil.

Pearce, who is also Mayor of the Township of Gore, was returned as Prefect of the MRC on November 22.

“It is for me an honor to continue my commitment to the municipal world at the regional level. I thank my colleagues for showing me this great mark of confidence. I have at heart the MRC of Argenteuil and it is with enthusiasm that I renew my efforts to its prosperity and its influence, in compliance with the rules of sustainable development,” Pearce said.

Lachute Mayor Bernard Bigras-Denis, was acclaimed as Deputy Prefect.

Pearce has served as mayor of Gore since 2004 and as MRC d’Argenteuil Prefect since 2014. He is currently the President of the council representing regional government prefects across the Laurentides region. Pearce has served as a member of the board of directors of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities since 2009, and is currently President of the organization. Since 2013, Pearce has been a member of the board of directors of the Fédération québécoise des municipalités, representing the province’s bilingual municipalities and serving as chair of its committee on planning, agriculture, and the environment.

Bigras-Denis was elected Mayor of Lachute in 2021. He also serves as president of the MRC d’Argenteuil investment committee, president of the Régie Intermunicipal Argenteuil Deux-Montagnes, a member of the urban issues commission of the Fédération québécoise des municipalités, and as member of the the board of directors of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

The term for Prefect and Deputy Prefect of the MRC d’Argenteuil is two years.