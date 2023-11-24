Join the Champlain Library in ushering in the holiday spirit on December 1, where a festive storytime and craft will start at 6:30 pm, coinciding with the Champlain Christmas Parade. All ages are welcome, and no registration is required.

In addition, kids aged five and up can join us December 7 to craft beautiful stained-glass style snowflakes for the holidays. Then, on December 15, they’re welcome to come create handmade Christmas cards for those they care about. Both events kick off at 4:15 pm, and registration is a must.

Those aged 11 and older can mark December 19 on their calendar. We’ll be creating adorable snowmen ornaments at 4:15 pm. Please register.

For our adult patrons, their chance to be creative awaits on December 8 at 2 pm as we offer a pinecone Christmas tree craft. Register early to secure your spot.

A friendly reminder: December 1 is the deadline for the ‘Book on Every Bed’ initiative. Let’s make this holiday season extra special by sharing the gift of reading.

Please note that the library will be closed on December 25 and 26 and January 1 to celebrate the holiday season.