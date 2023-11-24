A vehicle collision has claimed the life of a Hawkesbury man.
On Tuesday, November 21, at about 8:20 p.m., members of the Hawkesbury OPP detachment, Prescott-Russell Paramedic Services and the Hawkesbury Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle collision on County Road 17 near Golf Road in East Hawkesbury.
The driver of one of the vehicles, a 39-year-old male from Hawkesbury, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other driver was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The collision remains under investigation with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and a Reconstructionist.