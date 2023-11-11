Saturday, November 11 was Remembrance Day across Canada. In a scene like many across the country, hundreds of people gathered at the cenotaph in Hawkesbury at 11 a.m. for a ceremony to honour local residents who died serving in all branches of the military in past wars, and to honour all past and current living veterans. The ceremony was organized by Hawkesbury Royal Canadian Legion Georges Vanier Branch 472. A prayer was delivered by Padre Captain Rick Lorenz of the Canadian Army 33rd Brigade Group, who is also parish priest at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Hawkesbury. Glengarry-Prescott-Russell Member of Parliament Francis Drouin, Glengarry-Prescott-Russell Member of Provincial Parliament Stéphane Sarrazin, Hawkesbury Mayor Robert Lefebvre, and East Hawkesbury Mayor Robert Kirby each delivered remarks and were among the many individuals who placed wreaths on behalf of governments, organizations, and local businesses.

Remembrance Day ceremonies were held in other communities across the region on Saturday, including in Alexandria, Dalkeith, Lachute, and Brownsburg.

Photos by James Morgan

Hawkesbury Mayor Robert Lefebvre placing a wreath. Glengarry-Prescott-Russell Member of Provincial Parliament Stéphane Sarrazin placing a wreath. Vankleek Hill Girl Guides placing a wreath with help from Legion Branch 472 President Jack Hume. Roman Catholic Chaplain Padre Captain Rick Lorenz delivering a prayer. Two Royal Canadian Mounted Police officers in their Red Serge uniforms attended the Hawkesbury Remembrance Day ceremony.