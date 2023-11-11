The place where Brownsburg-Chatham honours its veterans will be getting a new look in the spring of 2024.

On November 10 as part of Veterans Week, the town of Brownsburg-Chatham announced it will soon undertake a transformation of Parc des Vétérans in the centre of Brownsburg. The renovation work will begin in spring 2024 and be completed during the summer season.

The park is regarded as the heart of the centre of the community and the revitalization plan aims to honor the memory of veterans and preserve local history.

The $150,000 project includes renovation of rest areas, landscaping, installation of new commemorative plaques, improvement of lighting, as well as accessibility improvements.

“The City of Brownsburg-Chatham is committed to preserving the legacy of veterans and creating a space that reflects the importance of their service to our nation. We are proud to embark on this major renovation that will strengthen our community’s connection to its history and heritage,” said Brownsburg-Chatham Mayor Kévin Maurice.

Illustrations of how Parc des Véterans in Brownsburg will look after improvements are made in 2024. Ville de Brownsburg-Chatham illustration

