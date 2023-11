From November 13 to 19, Holiday Smile Cookies are for sale at the Tim Hortons location in Vankleek Hill. The Vankleek Hill Food Bank is the chosen charity to benefit from the sale of the cookies. That means 100 per cent of the proceeds from the cookies will go to the food bank.

