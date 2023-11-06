By Shawn MacWha

European settlers began to move into the lowlands between the St. Lawrence and Ottawa rivers starting in the 1780s. Most of the first immigrants to the area were United Empire Loyalists, many of whom had served with British during the American Revolution and these people brought a strong military tradition with them to their new homes. During the War of 1812 hundreds of local residents rallied to the support of the Crown and served in local militia units as well as with the Glengarry Light Infantry Fencibles which was formed on February 6, 1812 a part of the regular British Army in Canada.

Following that war a number of local militia companies remained active and after the Fenian Raids of 1866 they amalgamated to form the 59th Stormont and Glengarry Battalion of Infantry on July 3, 1868. This unit has persisted under various names since then, becoming The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Highlanders (SD&G) on February 15, 1922.

Throughout the 20th Century this regiment served with distinction in times of war and peace. During the First World War the unit formed the basis of the 154th Battalion, Canadian Expeditionary Force, and its soldiers participated in several major battles including those at Ypres, Arras and Amiens. Later, in World War Two, the regiment was again active in Europe, taking part in the Normandy landings of June 6, 1944 and the subsequent liberation of Holland. These actions cost 278 soldiers lost their lives, and nearly a thousand more were wounded. Following the Second World War members of the SD&G served on various NATO and United Nations deployments around the world. Most recently soldiers from the regiment served in Afghanistan, earning the unit a Battle Honour for South-West Asia.

Today the SD&G is a key formation within the Canadian Armed Forces Primary Reserve, attached to Eastern Ontario’s 33 Brigade Group, which is part of the 4thCanadian Division. Its soldiers, most of whom are part-time reservists who otherwise spend their days working and studying amongst us have made a noble commitment to serve their community and defend their country. They are part of a family of brothers and sisters in arms who have stood guard over this region’s towns, villages and farms for more than 200 years. And on this Remembrance Day we owe them, and all of their comrades before them, our gratitude for their honour and their sacrifice.