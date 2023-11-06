There was an unusual vehicle collision in Grenville on Sunday, November 5.

At around 3 p.m., Sûreté du Québec police officers encountered a vehicle on Rue Tri-Jean, and proceeded to check the license plate. After receiving information on the vehicle, they prohibited the driver from continuing. However, the driver and vehicle got away. Moments later, police found vehicle crashed into an unoccupied truck at the intersection with Rue Davidson. Police saw a man fleeing on foot, but he was quickly apprehended on Rue Mélanie.

The 38-year-old man was arrested and later released. He will return to court at a later date and could face charges of hit-and-run and obstruction.

The suspect also received several infraction notices for having an invalid driving license, right to drive without paying, having a fake plate and for an uninsured vehicle. The vehicle was seized for a period of 30 days.