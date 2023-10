Champlain Township will pick up yard waste from November 6 to 12, 2023. Yard waste must be at the curbside before Monday, November 6 at 7 a.m. Collection will not occur at the same time as regular garbage collection.

Please note that the municipal landfill closes on November 11, but residents can bring their 𝘆𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝘄𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 on Nov. 18 and Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to noon.