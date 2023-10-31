Fans of horror novels had the opportunity to hear from one of the genre’s most popular francophone authors on October 18 at the Hawkesbury Public Library. Québec author Patrick Senécal, who has written 16 novels, many short stories, and has contributed to the production of 11 films and television series, was the Author of the Month for October at the library. Senécal spent time discussing his work with an audience of more than 80 fans. He took time to answer their questions and autograph their books.

Patrick Senécal has won 10 awards for his writing.

Author Patrick Senécal speaking to an audience at the Hawkesbury Public Library. Photo: James Morgan

