Following up on Hallowe’en, the Arbor Gallery kicks off the month of November with three examples of creative magic.

On Saturday, November 4th at 10 am. the gallery will host a free family magic show with magician Steve Warburton, a follow-up to the show he did last spring at the gallery, which delighted participants. Young children must be accompanied by an adult and reservations

are recommended as space is limited. You can reserve at the gallery, by email at [email protected] or by calling (613) 518-2787. The hour-long show is free, thanks to a generous grant from Champlain Township.

The magic of art and photography

November 4th is also the vernissage of two new exhibits in the gallery. . In the large exhibition hall, Susie Fairbrother presents paintings titled Walking in My Yesterdays, while Lauren Michelle Levesque will host a photographic display called Attune in the smaller gallery. Their joint vernissage will take place between 1 and 3pm.

Susie Fairbrother moved from Montreal to Vankleek Hill in the fall of 2017. Whether with crayons, paints, cardboard or snow, she has created all her life. Of her new exhibition Walking in My Yesterdays, Fairbrother says, “My work varies. At times it’s about movement, colour, beauty of place, or at times it’s about the people, creatures and the places they call home.” She adds, “Painting brings me comfort, but mostly I am humbled and reminded of all the beauty I see.” Fairbrother has worked as a stained glass artisan, on backdrops for small stage events and in creating wall murals and other special art projects as art animator for the Montreal English School Board. She has been working full time as an artist since 2002, exhibiting across the country and acquiring collectors throughout North America and some worldwide.

Lauren Michelle Levesque is an associate professor in the School of Leadership, Ecology and Equity at Saint Paul University in Ottawa. She is a musician, poet and an amateur cellphone photographer.

Of her photographic exhibition called Attune, Levesque says, “The photographs presented are an extension of my arts-based academic work on the ‘home’ and the ‘everyday’ as catalysts for constructive social change. The photographs were all taken using an average cellphone camera

between January 2022 and October 2023.”

Both exhibits run until November 26th.

The Arbor Gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm. Admission to exhibits is always free. It is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill.



Vankleek Hill artist Susie Fairbrother is exhibiting her works at Arbor Gallery during November 2023.