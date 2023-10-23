The whole community is in for a scare on Halloween night in Brownsburg-Chatham.

The town, in collaboration with the Maison des jeunes, is presenting the Zone des Frayeurs (Fright Zone) at the firefighter training centre.

Groups of up to one dozen (12) people at a time will be able to follow a super scary indoor tour. A separate tour outdoors will be set up for families with trick-or-treaters.

Admission to the Zone des Frayeurs is free. The event will run from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31. The firefighter training centre in Brownsburg-Chatham is located at 541 Rue des Érables at the southwestern edge of Brownsburg.