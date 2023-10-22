Jean Morrison of Vankleek Hill is still laughing, and making others laugh at 101 years of age. On August 30, she celebrated a century plus one year among family and friends at Heritage Lodge in Vankleek Hill. In her long and interesting life, Morrison has worked as a scientist, oral historian, farmer, and political organizer. At age 99, a Tik-Tok video of her dancing attracted new attention as a fan of the annual NFL Super Bowl and occasional source of commentary on Montréal radio station CJAD AM 800.
