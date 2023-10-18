Halloween is coming to a bridge over Rivière du Nord in St-André-d’Argenteuil.

As a sign of a spooky night coming up, someone has attached these homemade banners spelling out Halloween to each side of the Passerelle Desjardins d’Argenteuil, suspension bridge. The bridge carries the Vélo Route d’Argenteuil and recreational path over Rivière du Nord between the Boisé Von Allmen natural area and l’Île aux Chats.

Yes, I want it! The Review free newsletter. Your weekly Sip and Scan, the local news in Just 2 Minutes. Processing… Success! You're on the list. Whoops! There was an error and we couldn't process your subscription. Please reload the page and try again.

A Halloween banner on the Passerelle Desjardins d’Argenteuil suspension bridge looking downstream over Rivière du Nord. Photo: James Morgan