As a sign of a spooky night coming up, someone has attached these homemade banners spelling out Halloween to each side of the Passerelle Desjardins d’Argenteuil, suspension bridge. The bridge carries the Vélo Route d’ Argenteuil and recreational path over Rivière du Nord between the Boisé Von Allmen natural area and l’Île aux Chats.

