Something new and tall may soon appear on the land southwest of Vankleek Hill, and it will not be a tree.

Rogers Communications is proposing to build a 91.5 metre/300-foot guyed telecommunications tower at the civic address, 9501 Fitzpatrick Road.

The official notice of Rogers proposal is dated October 25. Individuals have 30 calendar days within the publication of the notice to provide comments by mail or email, or a request to be informed of whatever position Champlain Township takes on the proposed tower.

Rogers will respond to reasonable and relevant concerns. Champlain Township will also receive comments from the public when it provides its position to Rogers and the federal department of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada.

Telecommunications development and planning is largely federally regulated.

The federal department is responsible for the approval of the tower and requires that the proposal be reviewed with the municipality. After Champlain Township reviews the proposal, it will provide its position on the proposal to Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada, and to Rogers.

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposed telecommunications tower on Fitzpatrick Road in Champlain Township may send their comments to the following address:

Proposed Wireless Communications Installation, Reference: C6650 Highway 417 and Campbell Road, Christian Lee, On behalf of Rogers Communications Inc., 337 Autumnfield Street, Kanata, Ontario K2M 0J6. The telephone number to contact is: 613-799-9900, or email: [email protected] .