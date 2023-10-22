A new cross now stands at the site of a longtime, landmark roadside cross near St-Bernardin.

The new Rang St-Joseph Cross was officially dedicated and blessed on September 23 at the corner of the 8th Concession of Caledonia and the Émile-Levac Sideroad.

Work on the new cross began in June, 2021 and seven area residents contributed either financially or with their volunteer time towards fabricating and installing the new cross.

The cross is situated at the site of the former Wathier cheese factory, and the former Separate School No. 13 Caledonia. The date of installation for the original cross is unknown.

Submitted photos

Sylvia and Sylvain Levac contributed to establishing the new cross. They were presented with a gift from Alice Vallée. Geraldine Van Woudenberg of St-Eugène handcrafted this carving of a girl praying. It stands beside the Rang St-Joseph cross. Site of the Rang St-Joseph cross and former Wathier cheese factory.