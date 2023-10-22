Work on an underground oil pipeline in St-André-d’Argenteuil will slow down traffic on Route 327 for more than two months. According to the Ministère des transports de Québec, southbound Route 327 will be closed near Rue des Trembles from October 23 to December 30. A temporary traffic light will be set up so alternating traffic may continue to pass through the area on a one-way basis.

Route 344 detour nearly over

Meanwhile, several months of detours and delays on Route 344 in St-André-d’Argenteuil are in their final days. A bridge replacement at the southern edge of St-André-Est led has to a prolonged road closure and lengthy detour through St-Placide and Mirabel. According to the Minstère de transports, Route 344 and the new bridge will be open on November 5. A temporary bridge for pedestrians and cyclists remains in place at the site.

For updates about road work and conditions in Argenteuil across Québec, go to Québec 511.