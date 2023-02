The Alexandria Royal Canadian Legion – Branch 423 recently donated $5,000.00 to the Glengarry Memorial Hospital Foundation at Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria. From left to right; Duncan McDonald (Executive Member/Poppy Chairman), Kevin Nixon (second Vice President), Brian Caddell (Executive Member), Stuart Nixon (President), Pamela André (HGMH Foundation Coordinator), Lee Robinson (Executive Member), Bruno Lalonde (First Vice President), and Martin Doyle (Executive Member). Submitted photo

