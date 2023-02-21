The Alexandria Royal Canadian Legion – Branch 423 donated $1500.00 to the North Glengarry Fire Department for their continued dedication and commitment to keep our community safe.  From left to right; Chad Chabot (North Glengarry Fire Prevention Officer), Duncan McDonald (Executive Member/Poppy Chairman), Brian Caddell (Executive Member), Kevin Nixon (Second Vice President), Lee Robinson (Executive Member), Stuart Nixon (President), Martin Doyle (Executive Member), Bruno Lalonde (First Vice President), Matthew Roy (North Glengarry Fire Chief) and Mysha Stafford (Administrative Assistant). Submitted photo.