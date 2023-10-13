Here’s just the way to spend part of a November weekend, go to the Hawkesbury Expo!

On November Saturday, November 11 and Sunday, November 12, the Robert Hartley Sports Complex will become the scene of the Hawkesbury Expo, an event celebrating creativity, entrepreneurship, and community solidarity. It is also the perfect opportunity to kickstart your holiday shopping!

Organized by Anne Lizotte Communications and supported by committed partners, including the Town of Hawkesbury, the Hawkesbury Chamber of Commerce, Hot Country 107.7, and GOFM 92.1, the exhibition will host more than 100 exhibitors, presenting a mosaic of talents and ideas.

On Saturday, November 11, learn about plans for the future of Hawkesbury at an exclusive breakfast with Mayor Robert Lefebvre. This is an opportunity to explore the visions and aspirations shaping Hawkesbury’s future. Reservations are required and may be made at: https://bit.ly/3ZTBWTd.

The Expo coincides with Remembrance Day. Time will be taken to honour and remember those who have served. A moment of silence will be followed by a performance of O Canada by Fannie Pilon.

Free ART-Venture workshops will be offered by the Conseil des Arts Prescott-Russell Arts Council where everyone is invited to express their inner artist.

On Sunday, children have the opportunity to enjoy the rhythm of Ms. Stephanie and her mini Zumbini, face painting will be offered by Cosmic Face Painting, and there will be a presentation from Meet the Keepers and their exotic animals.

Whether your interest lies in home renovation, escaping to unexplored destinations, or discovering regional innovations, each booth is an invitation to adventure. Stay alert for the raffles; exceptional gifts await you!

Indulge in a taste experience with a selection of local cuisines while exploring the diversity of exhibitors.

Admission to the Hawkesbury Expo is Free. It takes place on November 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex, located at 425 Cartier Boulevard (behind the Town Hall).