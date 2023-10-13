Police in Lachute have arrested a suspect for allegedly driving while impaired by drugs.

At around 3 a.m. on Friday, October 13, Sûreté du Québec officers were informed of the presence of a suspicious vehicle on rue Principale, in Lachute. The vehicle has been parked for a very long time with the headlights on.

Police arrested the driver, a 43-year-old man from Saint-Placide for driving while impaired by drugs. The suspect was taken to the police station and then to the hospital where a blood sample was taken. During the intervention, the police discovered a small quantity of cocaine.

The suspect was subsequently released and must return to court at a later date. He could face charges of driving while impaired by drugs and possession of narcotics.

The suspect’s driver’s license was suspended for 90 days while the vehicle was seized for 30 days.