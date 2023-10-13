The Township of North Glengarry supports a circular economy.

A circular economy is a sustainable concept where waste can be recycled and easily made into other products with a financial benefit to the stakeholders involved.

North Glengarry council has proclaimed October as Circular Economy Month with a commitment to waste reduction, resource conservation, and community education for sustainable living. In doing so, the township acknowledges that losing waste to disposal and as litter are local and global threats to the environment. The declaration states the township will take action to reduce waste and support a circular economy.