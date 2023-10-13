COVID-19 is still around in Eastern Ontario, and health authorities are advising people to take precautions against illness. However, taking precautions is not required under any legal mandate. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are being reported, particularly in hospitals and other health-care institutions.

Each Monday, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) issues a COVID-19 Risk Bulletin for its jurisdiction. According to the October 10 bulletin, the risk is currently high. The risk level for hospitalizations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, active cases, institutional outbreaks, and PCR test positivity is moderate. However, the number of active cases of COVID-19 and the rate of PCR test positivity has remained stable during the past two weeks while institutional outbreaks, active cases, ICU admissions, and hospitalizations have increased.

As of October 10, 15 people across the EOHU’s jurisdiction were in hospital with COVID-19. One of those patients was in an ICU, and 10 institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 were in effect across the region. The COVID-19 positivity rate across the EOHU’s territory as of October 10 was 22.8 per cent.

Among the 10 institutional outbreaks, six were at facilities in the United Counties of Prescott and Russell. Two outbreaks were at facilities in the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, and the remaining two outbreaks were at facilities in the City of Cornwall. Out of the total cases in those outbreaks, 104 were among residents and 33 cases were among staff.

Mask use is required for visitors at certain health care facilities. These rules vary at each location.

The EOHU and the Ontario Ministry of Health encourage people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a way of preventing becoming ill or reducing the severity of illness. According to the Ministry of Health, it is totally safe to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and seasonal flu shot at the same time. Both are available free of charge to Ontario residents. Appointments are available at selected clinics and pharmacies. For more information and instructions on how to make a vaccination appointment, go to https://eohu.ca/en/covid/list-of-upcoming-covid-19-vaccination-clinics.