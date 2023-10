Despite rainy weather recently, concrete pouring went ahead at the new skatepark being built in Alexandria. On October 11, crews from contractor Papillon Skateparks were pouring concrete for the pyramid slope and A-frame ledge.

The new Alexandria Skatepark is being constructed with a $275,000 grand from FedDev Ontario. The remaining $100,000 required for the project has been obtained through community fundraising.

Pouring concrete at the Alexandria Skatepark. Township of North Glengarry Photo