6 Simple Ways to Support Your Local Library

Local libraries are invaluable community resources that provide a wealth of knowledge, entertainment, and educational opportunities. Supporting the Champlain Library not only benefits you but also contributes to the overall well-being of our community. Here are six simple ways you can help ensure the library continues to thrive.

1. Get a Library Card:

One of the most direct ways to support the library is by obtaining a library card. They’re free for residents of Champlain and children attending school here. While it may seem like a small step, the number of active library cardholders plays a significant role in securing funding. If libraries can show that they are needed and well-used by the community, it increases the likelihood of continued financial support.

2. Use Your Library Card:

Having a library card is just the beginning. Make the most of it by actively borrowing library materials: books, DVDs, audiobooks, magazines, puzzles or games. Attend library programs: our children’s Storytime and afterschool activities or adult groups like the Astronomy Club and Fiction and Non-Fiction Book Clubs. This sends a strong message to funders that the library is an essential resource for the community.

3. Volunteer Your Time:

Volunteering at the Champlain Library can make a world of difference. Whether you help reshelve books, assist with programs, or set up eye-catching displays, your time and effort help the library run smoothly and efficiently. This not only saves on operating costs but also ensures that the library can allocate more resources to valuable services.

4. Join the Friends of the Library:

The “Friends of the Library” are a group dedicated to fundraising and advocacy. Champlain Library made the decision to become fine-free to provide more equitable access to all members of our community and the ‘Friends’ help us recoup that revenue. By becoming a member, you can actively participate in organizing events and initiatives that support the library.

5. Attend Fundraisers:

If you are not in a position to volunteer than consider attending our fundraisers, such as book sales, speakers, or themed events. Attending these activities not only contributes financially but also builds a sense of community and camaraderie among library supporters. Your participation helps sustain the library’s operations and expand its offerings.

6. Share on Social Media:

In today’s digital age, a strong online presence can significantly benefit libraries. Sharing the library’s social media posts, events, and updates can help increase its visibility and attract more patrons. The more engaged the community, the more likely the library is to secure additional members, which brings us full circle.

To get a library card and browse our collection, or to sign up for programs or to volunteer please stop by and speak to a librarian or head over to bc-cl.ca.