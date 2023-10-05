The annual household hazardous waste collection day will be taking place this Saturday, October 7, from 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for residents of Champlain Township, the Town of Hawkesbury and the Township of East Hawkesbury.

Note that proof of residence is required at the collection point, which is at the Hawkesbury Sewage Plant., 815 Main Street East, in Hawkesbury.

Items that can be dropped off include:

Flea collars and sprays, mothballs, roach and ant poisons, arsenicals, fungicides, fertilizers, insecticides, weed killers (herbicide), molluscicides (slugs & snails), rat and mouse poisons.

Antifreeze, automatic transmission fluid, battery and battery acid, brake fluid, car wax with solvent, motor oil (used and new), windshield washer fluid, auto-repair putty, fuel, gas, diesel, kerosene.

mmonia-based, chlorine bleach, disinfectants, drain decloggers

Automotive spray paint, brush cleaners (with TSP), paint (enamel or oil-based). paint strippers (with sodium hydroxide), paint strippers (with methylene chloride), primer, stain/finishes, thinners and turpentine, wood preservatives.

Batteries – Call 2 Recycle : Recycling Drop-Off Locations Map https://www.call2recycle.ca/locator/

Light bulb Recycling – Product Care :

Accepted products & pick-up service https://www.productcare.org/products/lights/ontario/

Recycling Drop-Off Locations Map https://www.productcare.org/recycling-locator/

Other HHW Recycling – Product Care :

Accepted products & pick-up service https://www.productcare.org/products/hhw/ontario/

Recycling Drop-Off Locations Map https://www.productcare.org/recycling-locator/

Paint Recycling – Product Care :

Accepted products & pick-up service https://www.productcare.org/products/paint/ontario/

Recycling Drop-Off Locations Map https://www.productcare.org/recycling-locator/