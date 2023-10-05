Schools in Hawkesbury went into a hold and secure situation for a short time during the morning of Thursday, October 5 following reports of an individual with a firearm.

At around 10:10 a.m., the Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a call about a male walking around with a gun on Main Street.

Officers attended, located, and arrested a 29-year-old male from Hawkesbury, who was in possession of a suspected antique firearm.

The OPP assures there was no danger to the public and the regular school day later resumed. The incident remains under police investigation.