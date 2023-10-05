What do one horse, one donkey, 10 dogs, and 17 people have in common? They all attended a Blessing of the Animals service at St. John’s Anglican Church in Vankleek Hill on Wednesday, October 4.

The Reverend Bob Albert led a short service of prayers, hymns, and Bible readings focused on the theme of caring for animals as part of God’s creation and appreciation for the joy pets give us. Albert then laid hands upon each animal and said a short prayer of blessing.

The Blessing of the Animals service in Vankleek Hill was held on October 4 because it is the feast day of Saint Francis of Assisi, who is regarded in some branches of Christianity as the patron saint of animals.

Blessing of the Animals photos by James Morgan

Pets and people assembled on the St. John’s lawn. Peter Kane, front, and Joanne Racine in background, with Buzz and Princess Linda LeRoy and Elizabeth LeRoy with M&M, Mookie, and Rev. Bob Albert Rev. Bob Albert blesses Hennka while Markus Bill and Hickory stand by. The blessed animals and their owners.