A Lachute man has been arrested and is facing charges for alleged sexual offences.

During the afternoon of Tuesday, October 2, officers from the Sûreté du Québec Major Crimes Investigation Division arrested 32-year-old Kevin Parent. He appeared in court Saint-Jérôme later that afternoon and was courthouse on charges of sexual assault, incitement to sexual contact and luring. He was released under conditions.

The police carried out a search of the suspect’s home and computer equipment was seized for analysis.

Any information on this type of crime can be communicated, in complete confidentiality, to the Criminal Information Center of the Sûreté du Québec, at 1 800 659-4264.

The public is invited to report any situation of sexual exploitation of young people on the Internet at the following address: https://cybertip.ca/en/.