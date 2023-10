Shoppers at an Indigo bookstore in Ottawa had the opportunity to purchase a signed copy of a recipe book by a local author on Saturday, September 30.

Susan McAlpine of the Brownsburg area was at the store meeting with shoppers and signing copies of her book Everything on the Table.

Copies of Everything on the Table are also for sale at The Review’s bookshop, located at 76 Main Street East in Vankleek Hill. You can also order from The Review’s online gift and book shop, here.