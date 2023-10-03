A fine way to enjoy Thanksgiving weekend is coming up in St-André-d’Argenteuil.

The Festival de la Citrouille d’Argenteuil Pumpkin Festival is taking place on Saturday, September 7 at Parc de Carillon.

The events of the day include displays of giant pumpkins, decorative autumn scenes, activities for children, food trucks, live music, and fireworks that evening.

Admission to the festival is free.

The entrance to Parc Carillon is located on Route 344 near the hydroelectric station in St-André-d’Argenteuil.