There was perfect weather on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1 for the Festival d’Automne/Fall Festival in Sainte-Anne-de Prescott. On both days, there was live entertainment, a vendor’s market, and activities for children. On Saturday, antique tractor enthusiasts had the opportunity to show the strength of their machines with a tractor pull. The Festival d’Automne/Fall Festival was presented by the Sainte-Anne Antique Day Association.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves telling the stories that matter about life in eastern Ontario and western Québec.
