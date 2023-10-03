There was perfect weather on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1 for the Festival d’Automne/Fall Festival in Sainte-Anne-de Prescott. On both days, there was live entertainment, a vendor’s market, and activities for children. On Saturday, antique tractor enthusiasts had the opportunity to show the strength of their machines with a tractor pull. The Festival d’Automne/Fall Festival was presented by the Sainte-Anne Antique Day Association.

Photos by James Morgan