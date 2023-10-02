Following its second annual Photo Expo contest, Russell Township and the Russell Agricultural Society are delighted to announce the installation of a new outdoor photo exhibit.

You can discover the winning photos from both this year and last year’s Photo Expo contest at the beginning of the recreational trail, situated at 901 Notre-Dame Street in Embrun. This exhibition is a permanent fixture that will continually expand in the years ahead. We invite you to immerse yourself in the breathtaking beauty of the township through these captivating photographs.

2023 winning photos:

• Best Overall:

Highland Cow by Laurence Jansson

• Best Landscape:

Quiet Fall Kayak by Mireille Harvey

• Best Portrait:

Swinging Child by Noah Bujold

• Best Youth:

Birdhouse by Carter and Warren Scharf

2022 winning photos:

• Bright Lights by Megan Leithead

• Nature at Stake by Guillaume Doyon

• Ocean Eyes by Josh Madore

• Dragonfly on a Stump by Damien Manoni-Millar

As you explore Russell Township, photographers are encouraged to keep capturing its charm. The township eagerly anticipates seeing more photographs in next year’s Photo Expo contest. For more information, please contact the Communications Department at 613-443-3066 x2342.