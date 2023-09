The recreation facility recently reopened after new epoxy flooring was installed on the ground floor, stairs, and balcony. Showers and lockers were also completely overhauled at the complex. The renovations at the Robert Hartley Sports Complex were made possible through a $150,000 grant the Town of Hawkesbury received from the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s Community Investments program.

