A dozen high school graduates from across Prescott-Russell plan to work in the region after post-secondary studies, and they are already getting paid for it.

On August 22, the 12 individuals were awarded Job Succession Scholarships from the Prescott-Russell Employment Services Centre in Hawkesbury. The aim of the Job Succession Scholarship is to retain young people in the region by encouraging them to return there to practice whatever professions and trades they study at the post-secondary level. Each individual receives $5,000 toward their post-secondary education. Students had the opportunity to apply between November 2022 and March 2023. The program is open to students from all 13 secondary schools in four school boards across Prescott-Russell. However, all of the scholarship recipients in 2023 are from schools’ part of the Conseil scolaire de district catholique de l’Est ontarien (CSDCEO).

Employment Services Centre Counsellor Angela Levac said the recipients are determined by a selection process which includes each applicant being interviewed.

École secondaire catholique régionale de Hawkesbury graduate Laurence Vaillant wants to return to her hometown of Vankleek Hill to work after she completes a Bachelor in Music and Bachelor in Specialized Sciences with a Major in Biology at the University of Ottawa.

“I love the community. I grew up in Vankleek Hill,” she said.

“It’s like a family,” is how Vaillant described her hometown.

Thierry Mentor, a graduate of École secondaire catholique L’Escale-Rockland said he appreciates how the scholarship will financially assist his post secondary studies.

“For school, it’s pretty expensive,” he said.

Mentor is currently beginning his studies for a Bachelor in Commercial Sciences and Juris Doctor at the University of Ottawa.

Carl Hungerbuehler, President of ELPA (Ontario) Inc., which manufactures machined components, is a contributor to the Job Succession Scholarship program and is pleased the students plan to return to their home communities to live and work.

Glengarry-Prescott-Russell Member of Parliament Francis Drouin also attended the scholarship ceremony and congratulated the students.

The secondary school graduates who received Job Succession Scholarships from the Employment Services Centre of Prescott and Russell are:

Arianne Lafleur, graduate of École secondaire catholique Embrun, pursuing a Bachelor of Health Sciences at the University of Ottawa

Noah Larocque, graduate of École secondaire catholique L’Escale-Rockland, attending the University of Ottawa for a Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences

École secondaire catholique régionale de Hawkesbury graduate Vercin Lavigne, studying Agricultural Techniques-Livestock Production and Field Crops at Collège La Cité.

Mariane Lehoux, graduate of École secondaire catholique de Casselman, pursuing a Bachelor of Linguistics at the University of Ottawa.

Thierry Mentor, graduate of École secondaire catholique L’Escale-Rockland, attending the University of Ottawa for a Bachelor in Commercial Sciences and Juris Doctor.

École secondaire catholique L’Escale-Rockland graduate Noémie Paquette, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts, specialization in French Letters and Bachelor of Education at the University of Ottawa.

Myriame Pelletier, graduate of École secondaire catholique Plantagenet, studying for a Bachelor’s degree with a preparation year in Business Administration at HEC Montréal.

Thierry Schnupp graduated École secondaire catholique de Casselman and is studying Agricultural Techniques-Farm practices at Collège La Cité.

École secondaire catholique Plantagenet graduate Audrey Simard is studying Specialized Education Techniques at Collège La Cité.

Sara St-Onge, graduate of École secondaire catholique de Casselman, studying Education in Childhood Services Techniques at Collège La Cité.

École secondaire catholique régionale de Hawkesbury graduate Laurence Vaillant, pursuing a Bachelor of Music and Bachelor of Specialized Sciences, Major in Biology, at the University of Ottawa.

Photos by James Morgan

Laurence Vaillant Thierry Mentor Vercin Lavigne