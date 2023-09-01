A young athlete from Embrun recently won eight medals while representing Canada at an international competition in Germany.

Thomas Levac, 14, competed at the World Dwarf Games in Cologne, held from July 28 to August 5 at the Deutsche Sport Hochschule (German Sports University). More than 500 athletes with Dwarfism from around the world competed at the games. Among the events Levac received medals for are junior shot-put, javelin, junior table tennis, and archery.

Levac had won two medals at the previous World Dwarf Games, held in Guelph Ontario in 2017. The next World Dwarf Games are scheduled for 2027 in Australia.