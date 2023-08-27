To The Editor,

I am not for nor against the creation of a heritage list in Champlain Township. in Champlain Township.

I do fear the creation, support and or making a list for the sake of having a list.

I question what, who, why, where and when will the criteria be made available and adopted by the

Township to determine what is historical.

This could be a Champlain resident volunteer project to get a proposal together.

Making a list without criteria, for the sake of making a list, is just another waste of time and possible

conflict.

It could be predicted that whatever group of individuals and or associations volunteer to propose a the

criteria for measurement and or qualification of potentially listing a site for the list will be open to

negative and constructed criticism that will hinder the creation of such a list.

This is now Champlain. Vankleek Hill and l’ Orignal are one, as Champlain Township. This must be

accepted as historical sites etc are all over Champlain Township.

Richard Charest, Vankleek Hill