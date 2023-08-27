The deepest digging is over on part of West Street in Hawkesbury.

West Street is being completely reconstructed between Main Street and Nelson Street this summer, and some work is taking place on West Street between Nelson Street and Rejane Crescent. The project includes the complete replacement of all sanitary and storm sewer mains, water mains, curbs, sidewalks, and asphalt at a cost of $1,647,660.00 plus sales tax.

The amount of the contract exceeds the $1.5 million which was allocated for the project in the Town of Hawkesbury’s 2023 municipal budget. However, the difference will be financed by an Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) grant and a budget surplus from the design phase of the West Street project.

Temporary signal at a work zone on West Street in Hawkesbury. Photo: James Morgan