It was no ordinary late August Saturday in Grenville on August 26. It was Grenville en fête time with a day of fun at Parc Normand-Woodbury for the whole village. There were activities and entertainment for all ages with country music on the main stage all afternoon and evening. Grenville en fête concluded with a fireworks display Saturday night.
About The Author
James Morgan
James Morgan is a freelance contributor. He has worked for several print and broadcast media outlets. James loves the history, natural beauty, and people of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
