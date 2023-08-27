A collision in Bourget has resulted in the death of a 15-year-old individual.

On August 26, 2023, shortly before 6 p.m. officers from the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with the Prescott-Russell Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and the Clarence-Rockland Fire Department responded to a collision on Champlain Street in involving a motorized vehicle.

A 15-year-old passenger of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

With the assistance from the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist, the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has dash camera footage or has any information are encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.