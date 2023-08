It was old-fashioned fair time in Riceville over the weekend. The Riceville Fair began Friday, August 25 and continued until Sunday, August 27.

This year’s fair included the regular shows for dairy and beef cattle, exhibits of food, flowers, and field crops, antique tractor pull, country market, and horse competitions. There was live entertainment throughout the weekend, activities for children, and a delicious Sunday brunch.

Riceville Fair photos by James Morgan

Junior beef show, children’s activities

Antique tractor pull

Inside the exhibit hall

Hereford and Simmental beef show