The United Counties of Prescott and Russell (UCPR) are inviting the public to submit nominations for the 2023 JP St-Pierre Award by 4p.m. on October 27, 2023.

The JP St-Pierre Award is bestowed upon deserving residents of the UCPR and was first initiated in 2015 in memory of Jean-Paul St-Pierre, who was serving as Mayor of the Township of Russell and Warden of the UCPR before passing away suddenly in 2014.

A resident of the Village of Russell for more than 40 years, Jean-Paul St-Pierre had previously held positions of Municipal Councillor as well as Trustee for the Police Village of Russell. In 2014, in addition to his role as Mayor of the Township of Russell, he also served as Chair of the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus (EOWC).

“Many residents of our region significantly contribute to the vitality and quality of life of our community,” explained Normand Riopel, Warden of the UCPR. “Recognizing them for their outstanding commitment is extremely important. If you know someone who has set themselves apart by their community actions, please take a few minutes to nominate them for this prestigious award.”

This high municipal distinction aims to celebrate the exceptional contributions of individuals in many areas of life within the UCPR, including arts and culture, business and professions, charitable work, health, education, public service, media and communications, sports and recreation, agriculture, the environment, or other areas contributing to the well-being of the region’s citizens.

Any resident of the UCPR who, as part of their professional duties or otherwise, has made a significant contribution to the community, is eligible for this award. To submit a nomination or for more information, residents are invited to consult the UCPR’s website, contact Olivier Berthiaume by phone at 613-675-4661, or send an e-mail to [email protected].