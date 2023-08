Two vacant and abandoned buildings in Grenville-sur-la-Rouge will not be standing much longer. The buildings have ended up as municipal property due to legal processes and their condition is described as dilapidated.

On August 8, Grenville-sur-la-Rouge council granted a mandate to law firm Trivium Avocats to obtained the demolition of a former commercial building at 1492 Route 148, and a former residential building on rue de la Berge in Pointe-au-chêne.

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge is seeking to demolish this former residential building on rue de la Berge in Pointe-au-chêne.