Members of the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to ask for assistance in locating a missing 62-year-old male from Clarence-Rockland.

Kevin was last seen on August 15th, 2022, around 12p.m., in the area of Patricia Street in Clarence-Rockland.

He is described as a white male, approximately 5’10”, medium build, with black medium length hair and a short black beard. He wears thick black framed glasses and is missing a front tooth.

Members of the public in the Rockland area are asked to review their security cameras for video footage of this individual. Please contact the Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 with any information of his whereabouts.