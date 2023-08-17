To the Township of Champlain Council:

I am writing to table my support for the Heritage Inventory Project proposal as presented to Council at the June 22, 2023 Meeting by senior planner Jennifer Laforest. As the owner of a century home in Vankleek Hill, I welcome any effort to inform and protect the precious architectural heritage that makes our town so special–both to residents and visitors alike. This proposal for an Inventory of heritage properties and the creation of a Township Heritage Committee to further broaden the scope and promote an awareness and understanding of these rich heritage resources can be only a win-win situation for all of us who care about this town.

As a retired architect and former city planner, I urge Council to seize this opportunity.

Yours truly,

David Steiner

Vankleek Hill