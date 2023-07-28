Congratulations to Riley, the winner of the Champlain Library’s Summer Reading Club draw. He’s won himself a powerful new telescope just for taking part in the program. Have fun stargazing! Don’t worry readers, there are still more prizes to be won. And don’t forget, if you bring your completed Reading Record to the library you’ll get a surprise!

There’s another StoryWalk planned for August 8, this time at Laurier Pilon Park in L’Orignal. If you missed the first one it’s a great activity to get the family outside and reading. You’ll take a little stroll around the park, reading the pages of a bilingual story as you go. It’s open from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

Summer Reading Club concludes August 16 with our Wrap-Up Event from 10:30am to noon. Meet us at the library for a morning of outdoor activities, trivia and the aforementioned prizes. Don’t forget to register. We hope to see you there!