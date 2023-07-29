Grenville-sur-la Rouge’s new Director-General and Clerk-Treasurer was introduced to the public at the July 11 municipal council meeting.

Council had approved Nadon’s hiring on June 22. She previously worked for the municipality of Val-des-Monts near Gatineau.

Road spending

On July 11, Grenville-sur-la-Rouge council approved the receipt of $652,000 from the Ministère des transports de Québec local roads assistance program for various road improvement projects. Mayor Tom Arnold said the funds had not yet been allocated for specific road work projects.

“That money hasn’t been spent yet,” he remarked.

Arnold said no decisions had yet been made about how the local road funding would be used.

“It will be determined by council in order of priority,” he said.

On July 11, Grenville-sur-la-Rouge council also approved spending $8,697 on engineering site supervision for a culvert replacement project on chemin de la Rivière-Rouge. The cost is being covered by a separate grant the municipality received from the Québec government.