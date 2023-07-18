One of the most colourful and strenuous events at the Glengarry Highland Games in Maxville is the Highland Dancing Competition which showcases the athleticism and rich history of the Scottish Highlands as dancers from around the world take the stage. All competitions will take place in the arena commencing Friday morning, August 4 with Primary, Beginner, Novice and Intermediate events followed by Restricted and Premier National competitions. The Glengarry Highland games Open Championship will take place on Saturday, August 5 where the audience will be charmed by the perfection and proficiency of champion dancers competing for this prestigious title.



Once again the Games is pleased to be presenting the John Angus Carther Trophy on Saturday to the S.D.& G. dancer with the highest combined point.

Please note that the deadline for registrations without a late fee is next Monday, July 21. To avoid an extra fee, make sure that registration is done online by that date. See glengarryhighlandgames.com under Highland Dancing for registration information.