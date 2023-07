Just in time for the Glengarry Highland Games on August 4 and 5, a new piper greets visitors entering Maxville on County Road 20.

Max was officially unveiled on Friday, July 14. He was crafted by Ivan Coleman and was made possible by a municipal community grant from the Township of North Glengarry to the Maxville and District Horticultural Society. Members of the Township Arts, Culture, and Heritage Committee gathered beside Max to welcome him to the community.