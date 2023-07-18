The closing concert of the 2023 Vankleek Hill Music Festival 23rd annual Music and Arts Summer Camp was held on Friday, July 14 at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI). For the first time, the closing show was an original play, appropriately titled The Big Show, and it was written by Vankleek Hill’s own Alice Rodger.

The Big Show is the story of auditions for a major musical production, which are carried out under the supervision of the sharp Major F. Sharp. The story culminates in The Big Show itself and features a series of popular songs from the 1960s.

There were 53 participants in this year’s Music and Arts Summer camp, ranging in age from five to 13. Six teachers provide leadership on vocal and instrumental instruction. Five high-school age students also worked as counselors.

Music teacher Ian Hepburn, who leads the camp, said the nine-day event contains a lot of hard work for participants, but they learn a considerable amount by the end and are ready to perform in the final concert.

Art by the music camp participants was also on display, featuring colourful interpretations of The Yellow Submarine as made famous in The Beatles song.

The Big Show photos by James Morgan