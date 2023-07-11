It’s not too late to sign up for the TD Summer Reading Club, hosted by the Champlain Library. This year’s theme, “Check it out,” invites young adventurers to unleash their imagination and explore outer space, dig into dinosaurs, dive deep under the sea, uncover the wonders of our animal friends and even collide with superheroes.

This bilingual club is open to kids 13 and under and offers a flexible experience – you can choose to participate as much or as little as you’d like. There are fantastic prizes up for grabs, including a telescope, passes to the Vankleek Hill Fair and passes to Ouimet Farms. Last year the library received an honorable mention from the TD Group for their efforts and creativity!

Sign up at the front desk of the library to receive your calendar of events, stickers and notebook.

If you’d like to know more about the Summer Reading Club you can check out the official site at https://www.tdsummerreadingclub.ca/. To keep track of all our activities and events, follow us on Instagram and Facebook or head over to our online calendar at bc-cl.ca/events.